ALMERIA’S people have reinvented themselves and adapted during the pandemic.

Javier A. García, president of the Provincial Council has highlighted how well the people of Almeria have reinvented themselves and been able to adapt during the pandemic. Garcia took part in the “Almería after the pandemic. Keys to recovery” event which was organised by the Almería Marketing Club at the Apolo Theatre in Spain’s Almeria.

García highlighted how Almeria’s people have stood up to the coronavirus pandemic and faced the challenge head on. He highlighted how, “The people of Almeria have been up to the challenge. Our land is characterised by its constant reinvention and its ability to overcome structural shortcomings. This spirit has been fundamental in ensuring that while Spain remained confined, Almeria’s agriculture continued to export throughout Europe”.

-- Advertisement --



During the Coronavirus pandemic the Provincial Council has worked hard to ensure that no one is left behind and that people feel that the council is on their side. He went on to explain how, “We have also supported the local councils with the COVID Fund, we have accelerated public works and we have been, in short, at the side of those who have most needed our support”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almeria’s People Have Reinvented Themselves and Adapted during the Pandemic”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.