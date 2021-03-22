Ace Ventura Set to Return After 27 Years

ACE VENTURA set to return 27 years after the original movie was released.

Ace Ventura fans are set for new treat as reportedly a third movie is now in the pipeline. The first two movies featured Jim Carey as the pet detective along with love interest Courteney Cox. Although it is not known yet whether the stars will return for the third movie.

Morgan Creek, the company which made the first two movies has revealed plans for a new movie, 27 years after the original was released. Speaking of the plans the company said, ‘We’re pretty excited about our franchise developments with Exorcist and the Ace Ventura franchise.’

The Coronavirus pandemic has kept many people inside and watching old and new movies alike, and according to a company spokesman the official Facebook page has seen around 3 million fans hankering after a new Ace Ventura movie. They said, ‘During COVID, audiences have been in love and are thrilled to have beloved characters brought back with new stories,’

‘Ace Ventura will see a new day at Amazon as a major motion picture/theatrical with the Sonic the Hedgehog writers.’

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective was released in 1994 with the second instalment in the franchise, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, released not long after. Fans are yet to find out though if Carrey will return for the third instalment.

