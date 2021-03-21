Government Considers Taking Control Of Liverpool City Council Over Corruption Allegations.

The government is seriously considering taking control of Liverpool City Council following the arrest of mayor Joe Anderson over allegations of corruption. The day-to-day operations of Liverpool’s council could soon be run by commissioners and continue for several years following an investigation launched in December and overseen by local government inspector Max Caller.

Joe Anderson has continually protested his innocence following his arrest in December and said he would consider standing as an independent candidate for Mayor of Liverpool.

In a bombshell interview with the Daily Telegraph the Elected Mayor of Liverpool – who has stepped away from his role following his arrest – also revealed that his lawyers have launched a judicial review in the High Court against Merseyside Police’s Chief Constable, arguing that the arrest was “unnecessary and therefore unlawful.”

It is the first interview the 63-year-old has given since he was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation late last year.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick is expected to make a decision “shortly” on whether to use his powers to intervene in the running of the local authority. It comes after the minister ordered an inspection of the council to determine whether it was complying with its legal “best value duty”.