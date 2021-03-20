Piers Morgan GMB Petition Passes An Astonishing 360,000 Signatures As Fans Plead For His Return.

PIERS MORGAN has been pressed to return to Good Morning Britain by his loyal fans, as a petition calling for his reinstatement reached 360,000 signatures after the controversial host stepped down from the show nearly two weeks ago.

Piers Morgan, 55, sensationally walked out from a live Good Morning Britain show almost two weeks ago, however, his loyal fans have since set up five web pages to get the star back on the ITV breakfast show. Ratings for the show since his departure have continued to plummet- BBC Breakfast has since stormed ahead in the viewing figures.

On Thursday, March 18, Only 840,000 tuned in to GMB, compared to 1.49million on the rival channel whereas before Pier’s exit the figures would be the other way around- if not more.

The programme had lost almost 40 per cent of its audience and millions off it’s shares value after Piers sensationally quit following an on-air row with weatherman Alex Beresford. Since leaving the show, Piers’ book Wake Up has stormed to the top of the Best-Sellers list on Amazon, as fans eagerly devoured his free speech book.

The TV personality was “touched” so many of his fans had purchased the book, after stepping down from his six-year tenure on Good Morning Britain. In view of his 7.8 million followers, Piers typed on Twitter: “BOOM! Wake Up is now Britain’s No1 best-selling book. “Amazing. Free speech matters. Very touched to see you many people support me. THANK you,” he added.

Piers also had huge ratings success with his latest offering of Life Stories, which brought in 2.3 million viewers on Thursday evening. He acknowledged the achievement on his social media, typing: ‘My Life Stories show with Coleen Nolan was the highest-rated of this series & won the 9 pm slot by miles. “Thanks for watching!”

