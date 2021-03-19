MUM poured fuel into young son’s mouth before horrifically setting him alight.

It is alleged that a mum horrifically poured petrol into her son’s mouth before setting him alight and attempting to burn him alive, after he told her husband that she had taken another lover.

Audrey was only eight-years-old when his mum attacked him. The young boy sadly died only days later at a Russian hospital in Kursk. Tragically he had suffered from burns to around 45 percent of his body.

Mum Anastasia Baulina, aged 31 is said to have been furious after her young son “betrayed” her and had given away her secret, that she had been involved with another man. It is alleged that Baulina and her son Audrey began to “quarrel” before the mum took the young boy into a courtyard and taking fuel from a canister doused the boy before setting him on fire.

Audrey’s sister Natasha spoke of the attack and said, “(The fuel) was pouring into his mouth, as he was crying.” The 12-year-old sister soon fled from the scene. According to one report as the mum horrifically lit the boy on fire using a lighter she told him “Let’s see how it will burn.”

A murder investigation has been opened into the tragic death and mum Baulina could face 20 years in jail if she is convicted. A further investigation has been opened due to the fact that the boy was allowed to return home to his mother’s care after he had previously been placed in an orphanage.

