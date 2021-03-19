SHOCKING six metre sinkhole appears in the Mirador de Villaricos in Spain’s Almeria.

To the shock of local residents, a six metre sinkhole has appeared in the Mirador de Villaricos. Luckily though the sinkhole appeared overnight otherwise it could have resulted in a tragedy, as the location of the sinkhole is at a point where many visitors and residents from the village walk every day.

According to local residents a sudden sinking in the ground resulted in a huge sinkhole that is said to be around six metres deep and cover an area of about eight square metres. According to witnesses that spoke to La Voz de Almeria, the hole appeared on the Paseo Marítimo and the pavement complete the slabs collapsed inwards to create the hole.

-- Advertisement --



Residents believe that the incident could have been caused by sea erosion as waves constantly hit the edge of the Paseo Marítimo.

The crater was discovered on March 18 by local residents and had appeared at some point during the night. The town hall is working on the matter and hope to find a quick solution. They have bought in municipal and coastal technicians in order to study the issue and work out a solution.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Shocking Six Metre Sinkhole Appears in the Mirador De Villaricos in Almeria”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page