Missing Gloucestershire Boy Found Safe and Well After Search

MISSING Gloucestershire boy who disappeared on his way to school has been found safe and well.

The six-year-old boy had vanished while on his way to school at around 8:30 am today, Friday March 19. Police launched a search operation early this morning after Jacob James disappeared in the area of Coleford in Gloucestershire.

Police had asked for anyone with any information to please come forward as they were concerned for the young boy’s welfare after he vanished. He had last been seen on Tufthorn Road as he headed toward school. The police have now been able to confirm that the six-year-old has been found safe and well.

Gloucestershire Police said, “We’re pleased to confirm that six-year-old Jacob, who was reported missing earlier this morning, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared our post.”

It was only first thing this morning that police had released an appeal for the missing boy who was described as 4ft tall and having blonde hair. This morning Gloucestershire police had said, “Officers are growing concerned for his welfare and would like to speak to anyone with information about his whereabouts.

“Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 107 of 19 March.”

