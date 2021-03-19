Met Police Warn Protesters Ahead of Planned Demonstrations in London This Weekend

AHEAD of planned demonstrations in London this weekend, the Metropolitan Police have warned protestors to “stay away” or risk fines and arrests.

The Met Police say that they are aware of a number of planned protests in London over the coming weekend, including a planned ‘Freedom Day’ protest. The force has issued a statement warning people to stay away or run the risk of a fine or arrest.

-- Advertisement --



The statement explained that current government legislation “makes gatherings in groups of more than two people unlawful unless exemptions apply”, and “gathering for the purpose of a protest is not an exception under the Covid-19 regulations.”

“The right to protest must be balanced against the rights of others and the protection of public health. In the interests of public health, the Met is telling people not to attend central London in order to gather to protest,” the Met said. The force has explained that there will be an increase in police presence and that they will be engaging with people who are not following the rules.

“By gathering in large numbers, there is a risk of spreading the virus that has claimed so many lives,” it warned.

“Those gathering will be encouraged to return home, if they do not, they face necessary and proportionate enforcement action. This could be a fixed penalty notice or arrest.”

The guidance comes after ugly scenes last week where officers clashed with crowds that had gathered to remember Sarah Everard, the Met Police has received widespread condemnation into how they policed the vigil. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed he has since requested that two watchdogs look into how the event in south London was handled.

Related Articles

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick Refuses to Resign Following Sarah Everard Vigil Policing Criticism

Sarah Everard Mourners Arrested While Attending Clapham Common Vigil

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Met Police Warn Protesters Ahead of Planned Demonstrations in London This Weekend”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.