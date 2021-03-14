Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick Refuses To Resign Following Sarah Everard Vigil Policing Criticism.

DAME Cressida Dick has ruled out resigning saying the Sarah Everard case “makes me more determined, not less, to lead” the Metropolitan Police despite heavy criticism from the public following claims police ‘manhandled’ women at a Sarah Everard vigil.

London police stormed in to disperse crowds at a memorial for murder victim Sarah Everard last night after warnings that vigils and protests about violence against women would breach COVID-19 restrictions.

Police told organisers of events planned in London and around the country to honour Ms Everard that public gatherings would be in breach of COVID-19 lockdown rules and could lead to fines up to €15,000.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for a “full, independent” probe into the policing of last night’s vigil in memory of Sarah Everard.

Mr Khan said officers’ behaviour was “completely unacceptable”.

Mr Khan added: “I will now be asking Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary [HMIC] to conduct a full independent investigation of events yesterday evening and in previous days. I am also asking the Independent Office for Police Conduct [IOPC] to investigate the actions of police officers yesterday evening.”

He added: “It is vital that these events are not allowed to undermine the powerful calls since Sarah’s murder for meaningful action to finally stop men inflicting violence on women.

“It was clear before yesterday that there isn’t adequate trust and confidence from women and girls in the police and criminal justice system more widely.

“Further steps must now be taken to address this.”

