Valencian Community Could Extend Restrictions Despite Achieving Lowest Incidence in Spain.

EARLY reports indicate that despite the Valencian Community registering a cumulative incidence rate of 39.03 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Wednesday, March 17 – the lowest figure in all of Spain yesterday – the Valencian Government President, Ximo Puig, could extend current restrictions for another three weeks.

In January, Ximo Puig was defiant that the Valencian Community having “the toughest [measures] in the entire country” would bring the curve of the pandemic and he seems to have been proved right, according to the latest figures.

The current restrictions agreed by the Generalitat are in force until April 12, however, Ximo Puig has left the door open to potentially extend measures such as the curfew in the Valencian Community until May 9.

Puig will meet with other local government members today (March 18) to discuss whether or not to extend the curfew, which is in place between 10pm and 6am, among other things.

Puig points out that although the incidence has been reduced, fourteen per cent of ICU beds in Valencian hospitals are still occupied by patients affected by Covid-19. The Generalitat intends to reduce this rate as much as possible in anticipation of a rebound in infections after the Holy Week and Easter holidays. To date, there are still 533 people admitted to hospitals due to Covid-19.

With a possible extension of the restrictions, the President of the Generalitat is also hoping to lower the positivity rate to a level below four per cent, which if achieved, would mean the Valencian Community would go from the current amber phase to the green phase, in accordance with the European Union brand criteria.

The Generalitat is committed to maintaining its strategy of de-escalation of restrictions “slow, gradual and prudent,” Puig said.

With this in mind, only some possible relaxations in the measures related to outdoor sports activities are proposed as of next week, provided that the cumulative incidence of the coronavirus remains below fifty cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

