Valencian Community Registers Lowest Incidence of Coronavirus in Spain.

ON Wednesday, March 17, the cumulative incidence rate in the Valencian Community stood at 39.03 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the lowest figure in all of Spain yesterday.

In addition, the Valencian Community reported that it had administered a total of 519,952 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. By provinces, 61,694 in Castellón, 180,975 in Alicante and 277,283 in Valencia. 172,794 people have received the two doses.

144 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen test were reported since the last update, putting the total number of positives at 383,559 people.

By provinces, the distribution of new positives is as follows: 24 in Castellón (39,149 in total), 43 in Alicante (144,375 in total) and 76 in the province of Valencia (200,031).

In addition, there is a new unassigned case, bringing the total unassigned cases to 4.

In related news, following the decision from Spain’s Ministry of Health to suspend all AstraZeneca vaccines from Monday, March 15, the mass vaccination rollout for education professionals in the Valencian Community had to be suspended.

Spain’s Health Minister, Carolina Darias, said at the time that despite some 814,278 doses of the jab having been used in Spain since Friday last week without incidence, at an emergency meeting, it was decided to halt the administration of any more of the vaccines for a minimum of 15 days until a thorough investigation into side-effects had taken place.

