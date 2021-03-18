Moreno Defends Decision To Maintain Andalucia’s Perimeter Closure

MORENO defends the decision to maintain the perimeter closure of Andalucian provinces.

The president of the regional government of Andalucia has today, March 18, defended the decision to maintain the perimeter closure of the provinces of the community during Holy Week, because “we cannot do otherwise” if people want to avoid a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While I am president, I will put the interests of Andalucians in terms of health and well-being above anything else,” Mr Moreno said during a visit to Puerto Serrano in Cadiz on Thursday.

-- Advertisement --



“Probably if the decision were political I would open the provinces, but as it is technically, scientifically and morally irresponsible, I cannot open them,” he added.

The president’s comments come after a live press conference on March 17 declaring that from Friday, March 19, the curfew in several Andalucian municipalities would be extended to 11pm while bars and restaurants will be able to open until 10.30pm; however, movement between different provinces remains prohibited.

Mr Moreno pointed out that his decision is based on the fact that there are currently three active strains of coronavirus in the community, “and two are highly contagious and terribly virulent.” He explained that it was a difficult decision to come to, but that “my responsibility, my moral and political obligation is to protect the lives of Andalucians.”

The president added that “I myself had plans made to go to a province and visit relatives like hundreds of thousands of Andalucians.”

However, he urged citizens to use the opportunity “to rediscover our provinces, there is always a little corner that we do not know.”

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Moreno Defends Decision To Maintain Andalucía’s Perimeter Closure”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.