Andalucían Borders Remain Closed Over Easter But Bars And Restaurants Can Stay Open Until 10.30.

The Andalucían President, Juanma Moreno, was live on TV tonight, March 17, to make a series of announcements regarding covid restrictions over the Easter holiday.

The President started off by saying that he would have liked to open up mobility between provinces, but it cannot be just yet. The curfew has been extended to 11:00 p.m. and commerce and hospitality can stay open until 10:30 p.m. The new measures will come into force on Friday, March 19, and will stay in place until April 9.

These measures do not apply to municipalities with an incidence of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Click on this link to view the map supplied by the Junta de Andalucía. The vast majority of municipalities are marked green, pink, light red and red. This means if your town or city is one of those colours then the curfew is extended and bars and restaurants can open until 10.30

Municipalities with an incidence of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants remain as they are.

“The descent of the curve has stopped and the tendency is to rise,” Moreno said before acknowledging that experts foresee a rise from next week. In this context, we must take into account the British strain that is much more present in some provinces than in others, so it is “convenient” to prevent its spread, which has led the Government to be prudent with interprovincial mobility.

A review of all the restrictions in the region of Andalucía will be made after the Easter Holiday.

