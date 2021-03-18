BUSINESSMAN found guilty of murdering ‘secret wife’.

A businessman has been found guilty of murdering his secret wife after he staged the murder to look like a burglary. Najeeba Al-Ariqy, aged 47 tragically died at her home in Sutton Street, Aston, on March 23 last year.

Ameen Thabet, aged 50 from West Park Road, Smethwick had been at the property earlier in the day before he left and later returned that evening. He reported the death of his ‘on and off again’ wife to police, and was at first treated as a witness before he was eventually charged with her murder.

-- Advertisement --



The relationship between the pair was complicated as Thabet was married to another woman, but they had become friends and he started a relationship with Mrs Al-Ariqy. As is permitted to do so in Islam he had taken her as a second wife at a ceremony at her home in 2019. The marriage though had been kept secret from his first wife.

During the pair’s tempestuous relationship, they ‘divorced’ two times in the space of a year before later deciding to marry again, but this time at a public ceremony. Allegedly there was a second man hoping to marry Mrs Al-Ariqy, which further complicated the relationship.

The prosecution argued that the wedding plans were broken off and that Thabet choked Mrs Al-Ariqy to death before pretending that she had died during a burglary.

It took only three hours for the jury at Birmingham Crown Court to convict Thabet, and he is due to be sentenced by Judge Melbourne Inman QC.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Businessman Found Guilty of Murdering ‘Secret Wife’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.