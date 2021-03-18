ANGELINA JOLIE is ‘prepared to provide proof’ of domestic abuse.

Angelina Jolie, aged 45 is reportedly ‘prepared to provide proof of domestic abuse’ in the divorce trial against ex Brad Pitt, aged 57. The Hollywood star has alleged that during their two-year marriage Brad Pitt was violent, and according to The Blast, documents have been obtained which show that she is willing to provide ‘proof and authority’ to support the domestic violence allegations.

Jolie and Brad share children Maddox, 19, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, and during the trial the stars are working out both financial and custody arrangements. It is possible that Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne will even testify, but they need to be given permission by both parents first.

One factor in the couple’s custody issues is the fact that Jolie wishes to move abroad with the children, something that Pitt is extremely opposed to. In 2019 Angelina spoke of wishing to live abroad but having to wait till the children are older, she said, ‘I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.’

The couple filed for divorce in 2016 and since then allegations of verbal and physical abuse have been made. Brad was previously cleared of abuse allegations by the LA County Department Of Children And Family Services after an alleged incident in a private plane with one of their children.

