PARALYSED Manchester Arena attack survivor to summit Mt Kilimanjaro with Paralympic torch.

Manchester Arena bomb survivor Martin Hibbert, aged 44, from Chorley in Lancashire is planning to tackle Mount Kilimanjaro after he was paralysed in the horrific bombing. Martin survived the bomb at the Ariana Grande concert which killed 22 people in 2017. The horrific incident saw hundreds of other people injured too.

During his rehabilitation he has defied medical experts’ expectations in both the UK and Australia. He suffered from complex spinal injuries during the attack and since then has pushed his body to limits and now is set to tackle Mount Kilimanjaro’s 5,855m summit. He is due to head the summit of the African mountain in September and will use a specially adapted bike.

Martin said, “I’ve decided to turn an appalling act of terror into a force for greater good. I want to do something to shift the spotlight away from those who tried to end my life towards those who helped me rebuild it.

“Disabled people have to climb their own mountains every day, so I’ve decided to climb a real one.

“Too often the focus is on what disabled people can’t do, not what they can. I’m challenging that.”

On his way to the summit he will have to cross rainforests and snowy terrain but he is determined to show “what it means to be disabled”. Martin explained that, “I want to start a revolution to change people’s perceptions of what it means to be disabled.

“I want everyone to have the care and support they need, helping everyone to lead the life they want and being fully involved in the decisions that shape their lives.”

