HMP NORTH SEA CAMP inmate spent nine years on the run, and even worked in Sainsbury’s and lived in Malaysia before again being caught.

Shied Riasat, aged 34, a convicted arsonist managed to work in Sainsbury’s and moved to Malaysia during the nine years that he spent on the run from prison. Riasat started afresh in Malaysia where he got married and had two children.

Riasat returned to the UK last month and was quickly caught when he landed at Heathrow airport. He had flown in from Doho, in order to see his family but was quickly arrested. Riasat had simply walked out of an open prison in May 2012 before disappearing with the help of a friend.

Lincoln Crown Court heard that Riasat had taken a job in Sainsbury’s in Surrey before he left the country and made a new life for himself in Malaysia.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, explained how Riasat had been transferred to HMP North Sea camp on May 3, 2012. Howes then went on to explain that, “Two days later he walked out.

“The next time he came to the attention of the authorities was on February 7, 2021 when they learned he was about to arrive on a flight from Doha. He was arrested at the airport.

“He said he left the prison because he believed he was in danger.

“He said he had been living in Malaysia for a number of years.”

Riasat has been given an eight-month jail sentence. He also continues to serve the indeterminate prison sentence from before.

