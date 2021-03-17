MICROPLASTICS detected in the body of bees for the first time by Almeria University.

A research team from the University of Almeria has been able to discover for the first time that the pollution of humans and plastics extends to the presence of microplastics in bees.

It has been known for a long time that plastics and microplastics eventually make their way into the food chain in the ocean but this is the first time that it has been discovered in bees. The research was carried out in Denmark due to their environmental awareness.

-- Advertisement --



Bees can be used as trackers of environmental pollution as they travel within a radius of about eight kilometres from the beehive. It is proven that analysing the insects after their life cycle has been completed is a cheaper option than current methods of analysis using contamination sensors.

Amadeo Rodríguez, a researcher at the University of Almeria explained that the teams work, “focused on checking, by analysing the microplastics found on the workers, whether they served as a bioindicator of environmental pollution in specific areas, given that their activity extends over a specific area and with a radius of eight kilometres, which is quite large”

Plastics created by humans break down to about the size of the end of a strand of hair and now it has been proven that they can enter the food chain via bees and their honey, and ultimately be eaten by humans.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Microplastics Detected in the Body of Bees for the First Time by Almeria University”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.