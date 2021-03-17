Sick Meme from Sarah Everard Police Officer Was an Abduction and Murder Guide

SICK MEME from Sarah Everard Police officer was allegedly an abduction and murder guide.

A Probationary MPS police constable that was guarding the crime scene where the remains of Sarah Everard were discovered allegedly sent colleagues a sick meme about her kidnap and murder.

The Met PC is alleged to have sent the meme to seven colleagues which showed an imitation Highway code, which included the six stages to follow in order to go from abduction to murder.

According to The Metro the meme is alleged to show a police officer that is directing traffic, holding one hand up. The slogan underneath reads “Stop Single Girl”.

The incident was voluntarily referred by the Metropolitan police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The Met said, “On Friday 12 March, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was made aware of an inappropriate graphic that was allegedly shared via social media by a probationary MPS police constable with some colleagues. The sharing of the graphic was reported by a number of these officers who were concerned by its content.

Given the context of the officer’s duties at the time, a voluntary referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in relation to this matter. The PC had been deployed as a cordon officer supporting the search operation in Kent in relation to the murder of Sarah Everard. The officer has been removed from these duties and placed in a non-public facing role while enquiries continue.”

After assessing the incident, the IOPC have decided to launch an investigation.

