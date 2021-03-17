Eleven-year-old jumps to his death leaving apology for bullying classmate

AN 11-YEAR-OLD boy has died in France after jumping out of a window leaving a letter of apology for bullying a classmate.

The boy died in a hospital in Paris where he was admitted in a serious condition after having jumped out of the window in his bedroom, French media reported.

His mother had sent him to his room after telling him off for bullying another student in his class.

A neighbour alerted the victim’s mother after seeing him jump from a family apartment located on the fourth floor of a building in the French town of Vitry-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris, on Monday afternoon, March 15.

A nurse resident in the neighbourhood provided first aid until paramedics took over, but the boy later died at the Necker Hospital in Paris from his injuries.

According to French news source LCI, the Creteil prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to find out the specific causes of death, as the minor was punished at his school for having bullied one of his classmates.

At home, after his mother told him off and sent him to his room, the boy wrote a letter of apology and killed himself.

This event comes just days after the death of Alisha K., a 14-year-old girl whose body was found in the River Seine in Argenteuil (north of Paris), after two classmates beat her to death following weeks of bullying.

