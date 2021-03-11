French teen bullied, beaten and drowned by classmates

TWO students aged 15 could be charged with the murder of a 14-year-old classmate in Argenteuil, north of Paris in France.

The French Prosecutor’s Office wants to charge the teenage couple, suspected of having killed their friend Alisha K. in a sordid crime of passion that has shaken France.

The boy and girl, who could be sentenced to 20 years in prison, appeared before a judge on Wednesday, March 10, two days after the victim’s body was found beaten to death in the waters of the Seine River in Argenteuil.

As the prosecutor in charge of the case, Eric Corbaux, explained, neither of them showed “immediate remorse” for the event.

The three teenagers were in the same class at the local vocational training centre.

The boy suspected of murder had a brief relationship with the deceased before starting another with his current partner.

They hacked the victim’s Snapchat account and published a photo of Alisha K. in her underwear.

A week before the tragedy, she and the accused girl, who had been friends, had a fight in the toilets at the school. The accused teens had been bullying the girl and were temporarily expelled.

After he arranged to meet her, they drove the victim to a barren area near a motorway by the Seine, where she was allegedly beaten and thrown into the river, where she drowned.

Shortly afterwards, the boy confessed to his mother, who notified the police.

