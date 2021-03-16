THE ELEOS association requests that wild boars are not hunted Almeria’s Mojacar.

The Animal Association ELEOS has asked that people do not hunt the wild boars in Mojacar after recently a female boar was found shot only metres from a road that begins at the local petrol station.

Local residents reported that they had heard shots being fired and that a car soon fled the scene.

The ELEOS Association is active in the Levante Almeriense area and they have proposed alternative methods for controlling Mojacar’s wild boar population after they condemned the shooting. Over recent months Mojacar has been the scene of wild boars wandering through streets that are usually populated by residents and tourists.

According to María Presa, the president of the association there are many other alternative ways of controlling the wild boar population. Options include the contraceptive vaccine and feeding stations being created towards the edges of populated towns, and these methods have proven effective already in the Balearic Islands and Catalonia.

Presa went on to explain that, “There is no need to kill any living being, nor to leave pups without their mother.”

The problem dates back a long time as years ago residents started to feed the animals. Presa commented that, “People started to feed them for the fun of it, and when there were more of them, then we started to complain.”

