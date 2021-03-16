ANCIENT Christian monastery discovered in Egypt which dates back some 1,500 years.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has affected tourism around the world but this latest find in Egypt raises hopes that in the near future Cairo’s tourism sector will experience new growth.

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient Christian Monastery that has multiple churches, a monk’s cell and is even covered in places with biblical graffiti which dates back around 1,500 years.

The discovery was made at the Tal Ganoub Qasr al-Agouz site which is located in the western desert’s Bahariya Oasis. According to the archaeological dig team the new discovery shows what life was like in a Monastery during the fifth century A.D.

According to the Egyptian antiquities ministry, ‘several buildings made of basalt, others carved into the bedrock and some made of mud bricks’ have been discovered.

The ministry’s head of Islamic, Coptic and Jewish Antiquities, Osama Talaat explained that three churches had been discovered along with ancient graffiti. He said the site consists of ‘six sectors containing the ruins of three churches and monks’ cells’ and that the ‘walls bear graffiti and symbols with Coptic connotations’.

Victor Ghica, Head of the joint French-Norwegian archaeological team said that last year during the third excavation campaign a total of ’19 structures and a church carved into the bedrock’ were discovered.

The Tal Ganoub Qasr al-Agouz is only 180 miles from Cairo and it is hoped that this discovery along with other recent finds will boost tourism in the region.

