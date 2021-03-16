Más Madrid Reject Proposal Of Coalition From Pablo Iglesias Ahead Of Madrid Elections.

THE Deputy of Más Madrid, Mónica García, will head the party’s list in the next regional elections – to be held in the region on May 4 – maintaining the initial plans of the formation and rejecting the proposal of Vice President Pablo Iglesias to go into a coalition.

-- Advertisement --



“Having three options with guarantees of representation is the best way to mobilise,” says García in a video statement.

Soy Mónica García, tengo 47 años, soy médica de la sanidad pública y madre. Quiero ser la próxima presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid. pic.twitter.com/xTY1kw02nI — Mónica García (@Monica_Garcia_G) March 16, 2021



The Vice President of the Spanish Government and leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, announced his departure from the Government on March 15, in order to be a candidate for the elections of the Community of Madrid on May 4, stating: “Madrid needs a left-wing government and I think I can be useful. I have been thinking about it a lot and we have decided that if those registered want to, I will run for the elections in Madrid.”

However, the message has a strong feminist component that criticises the background of Iglesias’ offer. Más Madrid’s candidate claims that “women know how to stop the extreme right without anyone protecting us.” According to García, “to the irresponsibility of Mrs Ayuso in calling us to elections in the midst of the pandemic, we cannot add any more frivolity, no more spectacle or more testosterone.”

García recalls that she has been in politics for 10 years in Madrid, indicating that “women are tired of doing dirty work so that in historical moments [men] can ask us to step aside.” Más Madrid are looking to remove Ayuso from her presidency and stop the extreme right in Madrid, according to García.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Más Madrid Reject Proposal Of Coalition From Pablo Iglesias Ahead Of Madrid Elections”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.