Pablo Iglesias Exits Spanish Government to Contest Isabel Diaz Ayuso for Madrid Presidency.

The Vice President of the Spanish Government and leader of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, has extraordinarily announced that he will be putting himself forward as a candidate for the elections of the Community of Madrid on May 4, after deciding to leave the Executive.

“Madrid needs a left-wing government and I think I can be useful. I have been thinking about it a lot and we have decided that if those registered want to, I will run for the elections in Madrid,” Iglesias said in a video.

After doubts about whether or not the elections would go ahead due to the conflict of terms between the announcement of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the registration of the motions of censure; the Board of the Permanent Deputation of the Madrid Assembly announced that it will not appeal the dismissal of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) of the precautionary measure against the calling of early elections.

On Sunday, March 14, the Eighth Section of the Contentious Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice dismissed the precautionary measure of suspension requested by the lawyers of the Madrid Assembly regarding Decree 15/2021, of March 10, of the President of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, dissolution of the Assembly and call for elections for May 4.

