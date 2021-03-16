CLARKSON reveals that Richard Hammond was involved in another accident during Grand Tour filming.

Grand Tour co-star Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that Richard Hammond was involved in an accident during filming for the Amazon Prime series The Grand Tour.

Previously Hammond had been involved in a major crash in 2006. He was filming for Top Gear at the time of the accident. Since Jeremy, James and Richard left BBC’s Top Gear 2015 they have been involved in Amazon Prime’s Grand Tour and due to coronavirus restrictions the trio have been filming in Scotland, where they have been driving American cars.

Luckily though Hammond was not injured in this accident which occurred during filming of the Scotland special.

Speaking to DriveTribe, Jeremy explained that, “Yeah, Hammond has an accident. That’s what you want to hear,”

“So Hammond has an accident, May tried to be interesting which is hilarious, it’s a fun programme.

“It’s good, I think a lot of people will like Scotland.”

Coronavirus restrictions have made filming difficult at times and Jeremy revealed to the Sunday Times that, “In the summer, when it seemed as if the virus were receding, we decided to fire up The Grand Tour machine and head north of the border to spend a week or so watching Richard Hammond crash into things.

“I’m not suggesting for a moment that Amazon has a Terry but, my God, the rules of engagement it supplied were dizzying.

“We were to take our own testing lab on the 1,000-mile journey and the key players were to be tested every day, after filling out an online form that began by asking if we’d been tested before. ‘Yes. Yesterday’.

“Everyone on the crew had to maintain a distance of six-foot from one another, which is pretty tricky when you’re in a car. And anything anyone touched had to be sterilised before someone could touch it again,”

