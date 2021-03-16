LONDON TEEN left fighting for life after broad daylight stabbing in Barking, East London.

Shocking pictures show a 16-year-old boy fighting for his life after being stabbed in East London as emergency service workers fight to save him. Sadly, the teenager was attacked on Friday, March 12, in a broad daylight knifing.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving a call at shortly before 4 pm on March 12 and the teen was later rushed hospital and remains there in critical condition. An arrest of a 15-year-old boy for suspicion of attempted murder was made on Saturday, March 13.

Shocking footage of the aftermath of the stabbing has been aired on social media as an air ambulance lands nearby and ambulance crews fight to save the boy’s life.

Met Police have said, ‘An investigation was launched after police were called to reports of a male assaulted in Hulse Avenue, Barking at approximately 15:45hrs on Friday, 12 March.

‘Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a 16-year-old male suffering stab injuries – he was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

‘Detectives are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area around the time of the incident, or any road users who may have dashcam footage that could assist the investigation, to contact police.’

‘If you can help, please call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD4305/12Mar.’

