Woman Pinned Down By Police At Sarah Everard Vigil Says She Was ‘Terrified’.

THE image of a protestor being pinned down by two ‘very large male officers’ during Sarah Everard’s vigil at Clapham Common on Saturday, March 13, has gone viral – sparking fury among the public and leading to calls for Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick, to resign.

Speaking to Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain on March 15, Stevenson, who went to the vigil to lay a candle and pay her respects to Sarah Everard, said: “I was terrified. I have never been so scared honestly.

“I think what was scary as well was as soon as I was pinned to the ground, I looked up and there were cameras everywhere. I was like, ‘oh my God, this is big’.