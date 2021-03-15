Sarah Everard accused Wayne Cozens will continue to receive his police salary while on trial.

PC Wayne Couzens, aged 48, was arrested at his home in Deal, Kent, before later being charged on the evening of Friday March 12, over the death of Ms Everard. The armed diplomatic protection officer will now continue to receive his police salary while he is on trial for the murder of Sarah, according to The Sun.

The officer is expected to receive his full wage of at least £33,000-a-year until the verdict of the trial is given, unless he pleads guilty.

-- Advertisement --



This is in line with previously established guidelines which presume the innocence of the officer, until proven guilty, like any other defendant. The National Police Chiefs’ Council said, “The policy would be the officer is on full pay until the point they are dismissed.”

A police Federation spokeswoman explained to The Sun that, “The situation for police is in some ways not different to any other employee who has been arrested and charged for offences.

“They would continue to be paid until the disciplinary process is invoked, the speed of which would be down to the employer.

“While instant dismissal without pay doesn’t exist within policing, a Fast Track Disciplinary process does exist along with the ability for pension forfeiture, which doesn’t exist outside of policing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sarah Everard Accused Wayne Couzens Will Continue to Receive His Police Salary”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.