Suspected Banksy mural pops up in Winchester to the shock of local residents.

A suspected Banksy mural which is of a child holding a kite has left locals stunned after it popped up in Winchester. The Banksy style artwork has not yet been confirmed as an official Banksy, but locals are hopeful that it is the real thing. The artwork popped up on a Winchester wall and was soon spotted by delighted locals.

The mural shows a young boy holding the string of a real kite and the stunning artwork was discovered by Liz Kavanagh near the Handlebar Café when she was out walking on Sunday morning, March 14.

Speaking about the mural Liz said, “We regularly walk the dog down there and it’s a sort of well-known Winchester hang-out spot for families.

“You don’t expect to see that sort of thing.

“Winchester is quite a middle class place so this is nice to see, something a bit more edgy than what you would normally find here.

“The people I spoke to don’t seem to mind if it’s a Banksy or not, they just think it’s nice to see something like this and the possibility that it could be genuine is very exciting.”

Liz went on to add that, “It’s obviously in the same style as Banksy’s other artworks so who knows, maybe Winchester does have its very own Banksy now.

“We will just have to wait and see.”

So far the mural has been shared on social media and been viewed by thousands.

