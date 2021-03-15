Police In Malaga Have Handed Out More Than 30,000 Fines For Not Wearing A Mask

Police In Malaga Spain Hand Out More Than 30,000 Fines For Not Wearing A Mask.

SPAIN’S government decreed home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 14, 2020. Although the use of protective masks and gloves was generalised to prevent the transmission of the disease, their use at that time was not made mandatory.

Only two months later, in Andalucía, and once the communities assumed their own sanitary responsibilities, it was declared mandatory to wear masks, whether or not there was a safety distance adhered to. Even waiters in bars and restaurants, office workers, bus drivers – everyone was aware it was imperative to wear the masks to keep the virus from spreading.

-- Advertisement --



The law came into force on July 15, 2020, after that date, people began to be fined an average of €100 for flouting the new rules.

After an information campaign was run, the Local Police in Malaga capital issued more than 25,000 fines to citizens for not wearing the mask or for using it incorrectly. The exact number is actually 25,077 with the National Police also imposing 4,977 sanctions. In total, the number of fines imposed is 30,054, from mid-May to March 4, 2021.

The law states:

Masks, as regulated by the Board in an order protected by Royal Decree 21/2010 of June 9, are mandatory for people six years of age and older on public roads, in outdoor spaces and in any closed space of public use or that is open to the public. This measure was released on July 15.

The obligation to use the mask is not enforceable on people who have any type of illness or respiratory difficulty that may be aggravated by the use of it. Nor for those people who, due to their disability or dependency, are not well enough to remove the mask, or who have behavioural disorders that make its use unfeasible.

At first, the mask was not required in the case of individual or collective exercise in the open air and its use was not required if a person was at a table in a hotel or restaurant. However, in October, in the midst of the growth of the second wave of the pandemic, the Board made modifications to its own decree and made the use of face masks mandatory for sports in areas with a large influx of people and in hotels where food was not being consumed.

The use of the mask has become widespread after scientists have found ‘overwhelming evidence’ that inhaling SARS-Cov-2 ‘represents a major route’ of transmission of the disease in the body.

It is still mandatory to wear masks during the pandemic, Amazon has a great range in stock, click on the link to see them all. https://amzn.to/3826Rmr

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police In Malaga Have Handed Out More Than 30,000 Fines For Not Wearing A Mask”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.