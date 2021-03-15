NEARLY 4000 teachers are set to receive their coronavirus vaccine in the space of three days in Valencia’s Gandia.

In the space of three days’ staff and teachers from schools that belong to the 41 towns in the Gandia Health Department in Valencia will be vaccinated with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The vaccinations will be carried out on March 16, 17 and 18 and in total some 3,604 staff will be vaccinated against the potentially deadly coronavirus.

The vaccination days will see staff under the age of 55 years be administered with the AstraZeneca vaccine. According to the Health Department the vaccinations will be undertaken at the Museu Faller de Gandia.

-- Advertisement --



Due to the possibility of potential side effects once the teachers and staff have been vaccinated they will be asked wait for a period of 15 minutes in a post vaccination room. This will allow everyone to be monitored for any possible adverse reactions.

The vaccinations will take place on Tuesday afternoon and on the mornings of Wednesday and Thursday. The vaccinations will be a relief to many and are another step further forward in the fight against the virus.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nearly 4000 Teachers Set to Receive Their Coronavirus Vaccine in Spain’s Valencia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.