TRIBUTES flood in for boxing legend Marvin Hagler.

Tributes have flooded in for boxing legend Marvin Hagler who sadly died at the age of 66. The sporting world was saddened to hear of ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler’s death on Saturday, March 13.

Former WBA and lineal featherweight world champion Barry McGuigan took to Twitter to express his sadness over the death and offered his sympathies to Marvin’s wife Kay. He tweeted and said, “Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the incredible Marvellous Marvin Hagler.

“I’m honoured to have spent some amazing times with him. My heartfelt sympathies to his wife Kay and his family. Rest in Peace Champ.”

Al Bernstein, veteran broadcaster, also offered his condolences and said, “I am crushed to hear of the death of Marvin Hagler. I have known him since the early 1980s. I was lucky to call many of his fights and honored to know him outside the ring.

“My affection and respect for him knows no bounds. Loved being around him. He will be missed.”

The sad news of the boxer’s death had been announced by his wife Kay on her husband’s Facebook page, when she said, “unfortunately, my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love”.

