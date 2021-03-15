Dealers Flooding Britain with Sweets Laced with Cannabis

DEALERS are flooding Britain with sweets laced with cannabis. Cannabis laced sweets are being disguised as sweets that look like Harribo along with Kinder Eggs and even Mars bars.

It is not a new trick but the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has seen an increase in sales of cannabis laced sweets, with many dealers even offering next day delivery for internet orders. According to The Sun, sales of these drugs have vastly increased and they can even be bought easily on social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat.

While many UK dealers are claiming that the sweets laced with cannabis are just “treats”, this poses a risk for children that could get their hands on the confectioneries. The sweets can contain high levels of concentrated THC, which can be dangerous. It is not only Harribo and Kinder eggs that are being imitated though, but also other brands such as Jelly Babies and Starbust. The packets have a slight change of logo such as Harribo becoming Carribo.

According to Merseyside police they have recently seized packets of the sweets that were, “clearly designed to appeal to younger people”.

It is feared though by experts that if children get their hands on the sweets they could “scoff” down an entire bag in one go, which would lead to them ingesting dangerous levels of the drugs.

