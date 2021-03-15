Arrogant Burglar Committed Broad Daylight Robberies

AN arrogant burglar who committed a series of broad daylight robberies has been caught by ‘good old-fashioned policing.’

Terry Turner, aged 41 from College Road in Kingstanding, has been called an arrogant burglar as he committed a series of offences in broad daylight. Turner carried out a series of break-ins in the space of two days in Sutton Coldfield. He even went as far as to borrow a van from his friend in order to transport all the stolen gear.

Turner has been labelled a ‘career criminal’, and in the past has even stolen from children’s nurseries on multiple occasions.

Turner was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to three offences of non-dwelling burglary. He was sentenced to a period of 27 months in jail.

Turner had been called arrogant by one of his victims and prosecutor Will Dudley said, “The victim commented on the arrogance of the offender who must have carried this out in broad daylight.” A further victim felt “personally targeted” as he had suffered from a series of break-ins previously.

Dudley explained to the court how Turner being caught had involved a combination of ‘good fortune and good old-fashioned policing.’

Court Recorder Reynolds speaking to Turner said, “You are a career criminal. I have lost count of how many times you have appeared before courts in this country for burglary or similar.”

He also went on to add that, “You say to me in your letter you find it hard to get help and ask for help from anyone and yet you have no problem at all asking somebody to lend you a van so you can go and help yourself to people’s property from their garages.”

