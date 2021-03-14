Ximo Puig Stresses Everything Is Ready For The Vaccination Of Education Professionals.

The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has stressed that everything is ready for Monday, March 15, as the Valencian Community is set to begin the vaccination of teachers and other staff working in schools.

-- Advertisement --



The head of the Consell, accompanied by the Councillor for Education, Culture and Sport, Vicent Marzà, and the Councillor for Universal Health and Public Health, Ana Barceló, visited the auxiliary hospital of La Fe de València, one of the areas where the immunisation campaign for the educational community will take place.

Specifically, 116,032 people are expected to be vaccinated over 6 days in 23 municipalities throughout the country. Between Monday and Thursday, March 18, the first dose will be given to 74,000 people. It will begin in Valencia and will be followed by the rest of the municipalities. In addition, the following week 42,032 doses will be administered in Castellón and Alicante between Friday and Saturday.

In the province of Alicante, nine municipalities will be vaccinated: Dénia, Benidorm, Alicante, Sant Joan d’Alacant, Alcoy, Elda, Elche, Orihuela and Torrevieja. A total of 39,780 doses will be administered between Thursday of this week (March 18), and Friday and Saturday of next week (March 26 and 27).

In the province of Castellón, three municipalities will be vaccinated: Castelló de la Plana, Vila-real and Vinaròs. A total of 14,081 doses will be administered between Thursday of this week and Friday and Saturday of next week (March 26 and 27).

The President of the Generalitat also took stock of the vaccination process, noting that one out of every three doses was administered between this week and last week.

In these two weeks, the number of people already vaccinated has also increased by more than 40 per cent, i.e. with the full vaccination schedule.

Of all the doses administered, 67 per cent have been given to women (314,089) and 33 per cent to men (158,056).

By age group, the majority of doses were received by people over 80 years of age: 150,273. This was followed by people between 45 and 65 years of age, mainly health workers and essential workers: 148,229.

The third age group with the most people vaccinated is the 30-44 age group: 105,823.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ximo Puig Stresses Everything Is Ready For The Vaccination Of Education Professionals”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.