Fight Rages On Over Death of Boxing Legend Marvin Hagler.

The boxing world was saddened to hear of the death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler on Saturday, March 13. Hagler had been one of the most celebrated fighters in boxing history, however, a post on Instagram made by one of Hagler’s biggest boxing rivals has caused outrage over the world-wide-web about the former middleweight champion’s death.

Thomas “Hitman” Hearns created the controversy by posting on Instagram an hour before Hagler’s death was announced: “A real true warrior Pray for the king and his family. He’s in ICU fighting the after-effects of the vaccine! He’ll be just fine but we could use the positive energy and Prayer for his Full Recovery!”

Hearns later posted about the issue himself. He said, “Allow us to have our peace…this is not an anti-vaccine campaign…it’s outrageous to have that in mind…”

Hagler’s family has not revealed his cause of death- the full statement on Hagler’s Facebook fan site says:

‘I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.’

With love, Kay G. Hagler

Marvin Hagler’s career

Hagler fought on boxing’s biggest stages against its biggest names, as he, Leonard, Hearns and Roberto Duran dominated the middleweight classes during a golden time for boxing in the 1980s. Quiet with a brooding public persona, Hagler fought 67 times over 14 years as a pro out of Brockton, Massachusetts, finishing 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts.

“If they cut my bald head open, they will find one big boxing glove,” Hagler once said. “That’s all I am. I live it.”

Hagler was unmistakable in the ring, fighting out of a southpaw stance with his bald head glistening in the lights. He was relentless and he was vicious, stopping opponent after opponent during an eight-year run that began with a disputed draw against Vito Antuofermo in 1979 that he later avenged.

