VALENCIAN COMMUNITY right on the cusp of Covid ‘low risk’ status as the incidences plummet

In a day that everyone has been waiting for in Valencia, the Ministry of Health has announced that the cumulative incidence rate over the last 14 days has fallen to 50.56 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which means that the Community is now right at the threshold of being considered low risk. This is the point that the regional president Ximo Puig urged citizens toward on February 11, and it has been achieved in just short of a month.

“The desirable situation would be to lower an incidence of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to ensure control over the spread of the virus and avoid the pressure that suffocates the hospitals,” the president said last month.

The Ministry reported 2,530 new infections in the last two weeks, 310 of which were recorded on Friday, ten more than the previous day. The president continues to urge citizens to exercise caution and responsibility, particularly with the current restrictions being eased slightly from Monday, March 15. Under the new measures, bars and restaurants can open indoors up to a 30 per cent capacity while outdoor terraces can operate at 100 per cent. Tables are limited to four people, and must be kept at a distance of 2 metres inside and 1.5 metres outside. Gyms and other indoor sporting facilities can also reopen at 30 per cent.

In the meantime, Germany has moved several regions of Spain, including Valencia and Murcia, from its risk list, meaning that German travellers, which account for the second-highest number of tourists in Spain after the UK, could be free to travel here over Easter.

