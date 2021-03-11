BREAKING NEWS: Valencia Covid restrictions relaxed to allow the inside of bars and restaurants to open.

In a welcome move for the hospitality sector, the president of the Valencian regional government, Ximo Puig, has announced a series of changes to the current restrictions which will come into effect on Monday, March 15 and remain in place until April 12.

The new measures are as follows:

Bars, restaurants and cafes can open their outdoor terraces to 100 per cent capacity

Bars, restaurants and cafes can open their interiors to 30 per cent capacity

Gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports facilities can open at a maximum capacity of 30 per cent

Celebrations can be held at a maximum capacity of 20 people outdoors and 15 people indoors

The 10pm to 6am curfew remains in place, as does the current 6pm closing time for bars and restaurants. Shops will still need to close at 8pm. Tables can hold a maximum of four people, and gatherings in private homes are still limited to cohabitants.

The perimeter closure for the Valencian Community will remain in place for the time being, with the president adding that “if there are any variations” over the coming weeks the situation will be reviewed.

“We will not go further than what the experts and experience advise, taking the most cautious measures in all of Spain. Thus, we guarantee more health security and a faster and more solvent recovery for the coming months,” Mr Puig said.

