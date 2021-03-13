Thousands of young French people arrive in Madrid to escape restrictions.

Thousands of young French people continue to choose Madrid as their party capitol while France pursues a strict lockdown policy. Flight are relatively cheap and between Paris and Madrid and within a short time Parisians can enjoy a well-deserved break from the crisis in their own country.

The flexibility of the rules of the Madrid region, where bars and restaurants close later and the curfew begins later than in the rest of the country, has led to the arrival of thousands of foreign travellers lately.

Madrid is one of the European capitals with the softest restrictions due to the Covid pandemic. This has caused many tourists, especially young people looking to party, to travel to the capital. The Community, in the hands of regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in the midst of the debate on the restrictions, has opposed all the autonomies and wanted to open for Easter.

However, the health authority has forced the closure and the Madrid government announced that this Thursday it was going to abide by the restrictions for Easter, but that it will take it to court for appeal.

Due to its refusal to close, Madrid has become the vacation capital of, at least, the French. More than 2,500 French tourists were registered with their mobile phones last Saturday in Madrid.

The Police continue to control the capacity in restaurants and bars and ensure that the curfew is observed, although many are reluctant to return to the tourist apartments they have rented where the party continues. They also spend the night in hotels, where the parties continue, in the center of Madrid. This type of clientele now accounts for around 50% of the occupancy so is a welcome boost to the local economy, according to business sources.

