MADRID Municipal Police are investigating the rental of flats to foreigners to organize illegal parties in Spain’s capital.

-- Advertisement --



The police report that safety and health regulation have been breached during the parties by foreign citizens coming from countries where there are tighter restrictions.

Over the past weekend two parties that were being held in flats rented to French citizens were stopped by the police. The French citizens who had rented the flats admitted to organising the parties.

At one of them the officers found 21 people without masks, dancing and drinking alcoholic beverages.

“The person responsible is a French national who rented the flat that day in order to organize the party” the Municipal Police said in a statement. The property was vacated and all of the people inside were reported. Only one of them was Spanish.

At the second party, two more French nationals were identified as being responsible for renting the property and organising the party.

An investigation has been opened into the owners of the properties and the platform via which the properties were rented.

The Municipal Police reported that they had stopped 253 illegal parties in homes and venues such as discos and bars on Friday and Saturday last weekend.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Foreigners renting Madrid flats to hold illegal parties”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.