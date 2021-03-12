YOUNG woman took her own life after man sexually attacked her and recorded it.

An inquest has heard how the extremely talented and sporty Sophie Clarke, aged 26 committed suicide after she was sexually assaulted at a 21st birthday party. Not only was she assaulted, but the attacker also filmed it.

Tragically Sophie committed suicide in New Polzeath, Cornwall when she was at her family’s holiday home. The young woman had a history of depression and anxiety and was also said to have been suffering from stress as she worked towards her final exams at the same time as working for Savills as a surveyor.

Although the attack happened years ago according to GP Dr Nasiruddin the assault had left her very distressed.

Sophie’s parents have paid tribute to their ‘passionate and talented’ daughter and said, ‘Sophie was a passionate person and had many interests. She was a fitness fanatic and often ran 5km along the coastal path before starting her day’s work.

‘She was also a yoga instructor and ran free early morning virtual yoga classes from Polzeath beach during lockdown.

‘Sophie was into most sports – for example she spent two seasons as a waterski instructor at Camel Ski in Rock and worked a ski season in Méribel.

‘She was also a fanatical paddle boarder often paddling out to Pentire Point, also an accomplished off piste skier and was junior tennis champion at our local tennis club in London.

‘Sophie was also a talented artist and filled the diary of her many travels around the world (eg Europe, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Bali) with sketches of places and people.

‘Most of all Sophie made good friends and lasting relationships everywhere she went. Her friends live all over the world but are mainly from Cornwall and London. Everyone will remember her for her ever-present laughter and sense of fun, and for her spirit of adventure.’

In order to raise awareness for mental health issues the family have started The Sophie Clarke Foundation. The family also set up GoFundMe page.

Andrew Cox, the acting senior coroner for Cornwall recorded a suicide conclusion.

