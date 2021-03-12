ALLTOURS hopes to bring up to 400,000 German tourists to the Balearic Islands this summer.

The Alltours tourism group made an announcement at the virtual ITB which is taking place in the German capital to show its commitment to bringing German tourists to the islands this summer.

It is hoped that up to 400,000 German tourists will visit the Balearic Islands during the summer season. President and founder, Willi Verhuven of the Alltours group spoke of the government’s strategy to control the islands’ contagion levels and praised the strategy.

Verhuven has pledged to do “our part as a tour operator and group to reactivate tourist activity on the islands, especially in Mallorca, and to bring between 200,000 and 400,000 tourists during the summer season”.

The group also runs the Allsun hotel chain and the president has said that the Balearic Islands’ efforts in the fight against the Coronavirus are positive “which has led us to decide to open three of our hotels in Mallorca next week, to demonstrate our commitment to the future of tourism on the Islands”.

He also commented on the slow de-escalation strategy that the government has put in place and explained that, “I commend the efforts made by the Balearic Islands to lower the levels of contagion, which is why we have taken the business decision to open hotels”.

