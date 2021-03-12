Wales Emerges From Lockdown Tomorrow With Barbers And Schools Open Next Week.

WALES is set to lift its coronavirus lockdown from tomorrow, Saturday, March 13 – with barbers and schools ready to open next week. First Minister Mark Drakeford will today announce the “stay at home” requirement will be replaced with “stay local” after a fall in cases.

The changes are expected to allow people from rural areas to travel greater distances than those who live in urban towns and cities. From March 13, four people from two households will also be able to meet outdoors to socialise – including in gardens.

To the delight of sports enthusiasts, outdoor sports facilities, such as basketball courts, tennis courts and golf courses, can also reopen. Hairdressers and barbers can also reopen for appointments from Monday 15 – the same day that all primary school pupils and those in exam years can return to the classroom.

Non-essential shops will begin to reopen gradually from March 22, while restrictions will be lifted on what goods can be sold in shops that are currently open. All shops, including all close contact services, will be able to open from April 12, the same time as England.

Wales has been in a strict lockdown since December 20 but has seen its case rates plunge in recent weeks. The infection rate across Wales now stands at 43 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to March 6, a very low rate.

This is well below the 50 cases figure cited by the Welsh government as key to unlocking the country. Wales also this week passed the milestone of one million coronavirus vaccinations – meaning just under a third of all adults have now received the jab.

