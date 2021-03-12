Italian Schoolboy Stabbed Abusive Father to Death to Save His Mum

ITALIAN SCHOOLBOY who stabbed his abusive father to death to save his mum is charged with murder.

Alex Pompa, aged 18, was only 17 at the time when he stabbed his abusive father to death in order to save his mum. The teen who has been praised by Ministers for his actions, could now face 20 years in jail after being charged with his father’s murder.

Alex always admitted to killing his father Giuseppe Pompa, aged 52, and even called the police himself. As Alex defended his mother from his father yet again, he stabbed Pompa a total of 24 times as he protected his mum.

Investigators were able to establish that the history of abuse the father had inflicted, had lasted for years before his death. Pompa died in the Italian town of Collegno in April last year.

The jealous and obsessive man had been found to check up on his wife and call her hundreds of times each day.

On the night of the fatal stabbing Alex along his brother had messaged their uncle begging for help as they feared what their father would do. The text message read, “You are the only one who listens. You have to take drastic action.

“Here we all risk our lives.”

Since the death, Alex, who has been on house arrest at the house of a friend has been able to complete his final exams with stunning results and has enrolled in university. He now faces the prospect of 20 years in jail though as he is accused of voluntary murder with the aggravating circumstance of having acted against a family member.

