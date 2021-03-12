Denise Welch Wades in on Piers’ GMB Row as She Threatens to Expose ‘Fake’ Staff

DENISE WELCH wades in on Piers Morgan’s GMB row as she threatens to expose ‘fake’ staff.

Denise has waded into the Piers spectacle after the host made the decision to leave Good Morning Britain. Denise aged 62, took to social media and threatened to expose ‘fake’ staff at ITV.

The loose women star believes that staff who worked closely with Piers on the GMB show have been ‘fake’ in their public defence of him.

It was only earlier this week that Piers, aged 55, made the announcement that he would be quitting GMB after he received much criticism for his comments on Meghan Markle’s mental health.

Denise took to social media and hinted of the fact that she had evidence to prove that those standing up for Piers were not been entirely genuine. The tweet was soon deleted from her account though, but the original read, “To those close colleagues defending Piers and saying what a great guy he is just remember… I have receipts!!.”

Speaking to the Daily Star, the Hollyoaks actor explained why she removed the tweet, after only two minutes. Denise explained that she had been a rage at the time and said, “I rage tweeted then thought better of it. Commenting no further.”

Controversy has surrounded Piers recently and after Tuesday’s show over 40,000 complaints were received over his comments surrounding Meghan.

Piers even walked off the GMB show after an argument with Alex Beresford.

