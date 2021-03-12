VIOLENT Ladywood thug jailed after cop ‘thrown across room’ and bitten on the leg despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Five police officers were needed to control and arrest a violent thug who committed an ‘appalling’ attack on a police officer as she tried to avoid arrest.

Lisa Harbun aged 26, from Ledbury Close, Ladywood, became violent after police attempted to arrest her on suspicion of burglary. Initially Harbun had pretended to be someone else as police attended her flat on October 30 last year.

Her lie was soon exposed though after being asked to provide identification and she turned abusive the point where she “threw” a female officer across the room before then biting her on the thigh. The bite would be bad enough under normal circumstances but this was amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Harbun was charged with assaulting an emergency worker, and was due to appear in court on Thursday March 4, but failed to attend. A warrant was soon issued for her arrest and she was arrested for the second time.

She appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, March 8, and after pleading guilty to the attack was sentenced to 7 months in jail.

Detective Sergeant James Birtles, from CID, said, “Harbun’s appalling behaviour has quite rightly seen her put behind bars.

“She lied, became aggressive and then bit another human being which is frankly deplorable. To compound this she showed further disrespect by failing to appear at court when she was first summonsed.

“There can never, ever be an excuse for assaulting a police officer. Our staff are routinely on the frontline doing all they can to keep people safe and bring criminals to justice.

“The fact this happened during the ongoing public health crisis when there is even greater risk to officers just reinforces how distasteful Harbun’s actions were.”

