Human remains confirmed as Sarah Everard.

The human remains found in the police search for Sarah Everard have been confirmed by police as hers.

Remains had been discovered near Ashford, Kent in a woodland area on Wednesday by Metropolitan police. According to The Mirror, Wayne Couzens, aged 48 was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder.

Police have confirmed that the remains discovered belong to 33-year-old Sarah Everard who went missing on the evening of Wednesday, March 3, after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham. Police have said that her family are being kept updated with any new information.

Since Wednesday forensic officers had been searching land at an old golfing and outdoor activity centre located close to the village of Great Chart, outside Ashford, in Kent.

Police officers had also carried out searches of the home and garden of the serving Metropolitan police officer that had been arrested in connection with Sarah’s disappearance.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick speaking on Wednesday said, “I speak on behalf of all my colleagues in the Met when I say we are utterly appalled at this dreadful news,”

“Our job is to patrol the streets and to protect people.

“The investigation is large, fast moving and very determined. We have hundreds of officers and staff who have been working around the clock.”

