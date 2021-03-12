Competition to Create Sculpture Award for the Andalucian Environment Awards

A COMPETITION to create a sculpture award for the Andalucian Environment Awards has been announced.

The Regional Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development, has announced the competition through the General Secretariat for the Environment. The competition hopes to see plenty of ideas come in for the creation of a unique sculpture that can be presented as an award for the Andalucia Environment Awards (PAMA).

The regional Ministry directed by Carmen Crespo is searching for a commemorative artistic sculpture idea that not only reflects the commitment and efforts shown throughout Andalucia in the area of conservation, but also reflects the spirit of the PAMA.

People in Andalucia continue to work hard to prevent climate change and protect the environment and these awards aim to recognise that.

The awards also hope to inspire companies, organisations and scientists throughout Andalucia to actively partake in the Andalucian Green Revolution and join in with the fight against climate change. The awards hope to encourage individuals to join in too, as no contribution to the environment is too small.

The sculpture ideas competition deadline is 2 PM on April 8.

