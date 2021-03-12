Facebook Will Start Showing Adverts In Stories To Help Businesses Gain More Users.

Social networking giant Facebook has announced that it is going to expand the means through which content creators will be able to post ads on its platform, a move which essentially means users are going to see a lot more ads.

In a blog post, Yoav Arnstein, director, Facebook App Monetization said that Facebook is now going to allow content creators to earn revenue through Stories. Also, it is going to update its in-stream ad eligibility to open access to in-stream ads for Live and expand paid online events. Lastly, it is also going to introduce free Stars giveaways to viewers that are a revenue-generating source for creators.

-- Advertisement --



Starting with Stories, Arnstein in the blog post emphasised how the company is focused on short-form video monetization. “In the coming weeks, we’ll begin testing the ability for content creators to monetize their Facebook Stories with ads that look like stickers and receive a portion of the resulting revenue. While the initial test is small, we hope to soon expand to more content creators. And then broaden it to short-form videos on Facebook, eventually providing a way for content creators to monetize this popular content.” Arnstein added.

When it comes to eligibility criteria for content creators to monetize their videos with in-stream ads, Facebook said that Pages must now have 600,000 total minutes viewed in the last 60 days and 5 or more active video uploads or previously Live videos.

As for Stars, Facebook has announced it is investing $7 (€5.85)million over the next few months in consumer education and adoption via free Stars.

“During certain Star-enabled livestreams, some people will see an offer to claim free Stars that they can send at their discretion to their favourite content creators to boost their visibility and connection with the creator and add to the creators’ earnings,” Arnstein added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Facebook Will Start Showing Adverts In Stories To Help Businesses Gain More Users”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.